Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VST opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

