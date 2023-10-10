Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 200.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.67.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

