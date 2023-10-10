Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 342,323 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,323 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Annexon worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Annexon Stock Down 3.0 %

ANNX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Annexon

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.