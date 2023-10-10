Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,060 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 55,185 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

