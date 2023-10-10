Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

