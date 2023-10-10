Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

