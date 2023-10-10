Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

