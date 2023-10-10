Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,639 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

