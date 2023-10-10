Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of YETI worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $51.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at YETI

In other YETI news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

