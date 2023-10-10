Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.98% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

