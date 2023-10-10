Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 36,803 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

