Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,081,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at $81,081,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock valued at $66,231,012. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $228.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

