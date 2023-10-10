Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 28.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

