Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 344,029 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 18,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $133,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 18,897 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $133,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800 and sold 155,178 shares worth $1,161,645. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

