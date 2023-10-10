Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,672 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of Luminar Technologies worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

