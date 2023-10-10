Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 51,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

