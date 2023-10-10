Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 15,761 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in Workiva by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

