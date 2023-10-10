Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,015 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

