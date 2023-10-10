Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.