Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

