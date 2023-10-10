Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

WBA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

