Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.4 %

WBD stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.