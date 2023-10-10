Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.