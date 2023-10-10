Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

