Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

YUM stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

