Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

