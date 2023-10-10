Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,425,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,822,000 after purchasing an additional 320,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.27 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

