Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of COF opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

