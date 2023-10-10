Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

