107 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

