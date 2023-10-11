107 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

