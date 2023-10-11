1,231 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTI opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

