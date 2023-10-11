1,241 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

