1,915 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.6 %

WHR stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $121.88 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

