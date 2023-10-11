4,265 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,498 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

