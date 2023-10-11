508 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.55, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,127 shares of company stock worth $23,209,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

