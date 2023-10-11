596 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

