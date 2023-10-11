6,361 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 843,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

