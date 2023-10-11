7,184 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,850 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,929. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

