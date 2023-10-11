74 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $392.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

