798 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

