91,756 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,756 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,774,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

