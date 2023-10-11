Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.06.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.97%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

