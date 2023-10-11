Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

