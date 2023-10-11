Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 78,176 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $657,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.