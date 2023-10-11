Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 265,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $286.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

