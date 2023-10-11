Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $218.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.92, but opened at $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $167.12, with a volume of 256,498 shares traded.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
