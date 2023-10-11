Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $218.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.92, but opened at $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $167.12, with a volume of 256,498 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.86.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.