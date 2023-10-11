Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $218.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.92, but opened at $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $167.12, with a volume of 256,498 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.86.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.