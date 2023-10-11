Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $218.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.92, but opened at $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $167.12, with a volume of 256,498 shares.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.87.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
