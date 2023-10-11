Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Sunday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 3,035.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

