AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 195 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Shares of META stock opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,842 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

