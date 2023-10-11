Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,415,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 208,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.